25-Oct-2017 10:10 AM

Austrian Airlines confirms installation of premium economy on first 767

Austrian Airlines completed (24-Oct-2017) installation of premium economy seating on the first of 12 long haul aircraft. The Boeing 767-300ER subsequently operated Vienna-Chicago service with the new offering. As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft now operates in a 167 economy, 18 premium economy and 26 business class seat configuration. The aircraft previously operated with 178 economy and 36 business class seats. Complete refitting of the Austrian Airlines long haul fleet is scheduled to be concluded by spring 2018. The premium economy offering includes a wider seat, footrest, separate central armrest with fold-out table and cocktail table, 12in screen with remote control, power and USB outlets and amenity kit. [more - original PR - English/German]

