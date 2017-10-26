Austrian Airlines expecting stronger annual result in 2017: CFO

Austrian Airlines CEO Kay Kratky stated (25-Oct-2017) "after the difficult start to the year, we can be very happy with the way our earnings are progressing" in the first nine months of 2017. Mr Kratky said: "The good demand from Austria is particularly positive". CFO Heinz Lachinger added: "Despite the fact that we are now entering the traditionally difficult and weak winter months, I am assuming that the annual result will be higher than last year". [more - original PR - German]