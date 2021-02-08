Austrian Airlines details ongoing fleet resizing measures

Austrian Airlines reported (05-Feb-2021) fleet resizing measures are in "full swing", with 10 of the airline's original 18 Bombardier Q400s already removed from the fleet since measures were announced in spring 2020. The carrier plans to phase out the remaining eight aircraft by the end of summer 2021. Austrian Airlines is looking to phase out three of its six Boeing 767s by the end of 2021 and will also retire one A319 every month from summer 2021 for a total of seven removed by the start of 2022. [more - original PR - German]