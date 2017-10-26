Austrian Airlines confirms 'three figure' adjusted EBIT for first time in carrier's history

Austrian Airlines CFO Heinz Lachinger emphasised (25-Oct-2017) "for the first time in our history, we can show a three figure result", with the carrier reporting adjusted EBIT of EUR100 million in the first nine months of 2017. Austrian Airlines stated the improvement in earnings was a result of the company's business within Austria, strong business on routes between Germany and Austria and in the long haul segment with continuing positive trends on North Atlantic services. [more - original PR - German]