9-May-2018 11:19 AM
Austrian Airlines completes long haul fleet with new 777-200
Austrian Airlines received (08-May-2018) an additional Boeing 777-200 aircraft, following maintenance in Hong Kong. The long haul fleet of Austrian Airlines now consists of six 767 and six 777 aircraft "and is thus complete", the carrier said. The company will deploy the new aircraft on services from Vienna to Bangkok, Chicago, Hong Kong and Shanghai, utilise the aircraft on Los Angeles, Tokyo and Beijing services in summer, on Mauritius, Colombo, New York JFK and New York Newark services in winter and on Cape Town service from 27-Oct-2018. [more - original PR]