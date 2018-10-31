Austrian Airlines CEO expects 'very challenging' 2019; Aims to strengthen Vienna hub ops

Austrian Airlines affirmed (30-Oct-2018) positive adjusted EBIT for FY2018, however below FY2017 levels. CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said 2019 "will be very challenging" for the carrier, with increasing aviation fuel prices putting pressure on costs. He noted plans to improve the airline's business traveller offering and strengthen the position of the hub at Vienna International Airport. "The more stable partners fly into Vienna Airport, the better it is for the site and ultimately for us as the hub carrier", he continued, adding however competition in Vienna is expected to intensify with planned growth of LCC operations. [more - original PR]