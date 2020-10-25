Austrian Airlines and Vienna Airport to launch trials for COVID-19 antigen tests

Austrian Airlines and Vienna International Airport announced (22-Oct-2020) plans to launch trials for COVID-19 antigen testing, effective 23-Oct-2020. In an initial phase to be conducted in a new testing area in terminal 3, passengers on service from Vienna to Berlin will be able to take antigen tests with results available in 15 minutes. The tests are free of charge and are carried out on a voluntary basis and a passenger's boarding card is only activated if the test results are negative. Antigen tests will not replace the PCR tests mandated by health authorities. [more - original PR]