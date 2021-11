Austria's Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced (19-Nov-2021) a temporary lockdown effective from 22-Nov-2021 to 13-Dec-2021. Travel to Austria for touristic purposes will not be possible until after this period (austria.info, 19-Nov-2021). The restrictions will be reviewed after 10 days, following their commencement on 22-Nov-2021. [more - original PR - German]