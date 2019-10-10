Australia's Tourism Minister welcomes record US tourism spend in 2018/19

Australia's Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham welcomed (09-Oct-2019) the AUD4 billion (USD2.7 billion) visitor spend from US visitors for the year ended Jun-2019, according to the International Visitor Survey. Mr Birmingham stated the US tourism market is "critically important for Australia's tourism industry" with US travellers spending approximately AUD5000 (USD3358) per person per trip. According to the survey, Australia welcomed a record 764,000 US visitors for the year ended Jun-2019. [more - original PR]