Australia's seven top city pairs are for services are within states: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Australian domestic airlines promote state border openings', stated (24-Sep-2020) Australia's current dominance of intrastate flights is underlined by the rankings list of top routes by seat capacity for the week of 21-Sep-2020. All of the seven top city pairs (14 routes) are for routes within states.The highest ranked route between states is Sydney-Melbourne at 21st (11th city pair), which is traditionally not just the busiest route in Australia, but also one of the busiest domestic routes in the world. However, both Sydney and Melbourne are notably missing from this chart, reflecting the impact of the border closures. [more - CAPA Analysis]