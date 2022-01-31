Australia's Prime Minister looks to open borders to tourism visa holders 'before Easter'

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated (28-Jan-2022) for tourism visa holders, Australia's borders are to be opened "certainly before Easter, well before Easter". Mr Morrison stated: "I don't think it's too far away… But we've just got to get some medical advice further on that, bit more work to do with the states to make sure we're comfortable about it. And then I'd like to see us get there soon". [more - original PR]