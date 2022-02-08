Become a CAPA Member
8-Feb-2022 10:35 AM

Australia's Prime Minister confirms Australia's border reopening

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed (07-Feb-2022) Australia will reopen to all fully vaccinated visa holders, welcoming the return of tourists, business travellers, and other visitors from 21-Feb-2022. Mr Morrison said visa holders who are not fully vaccinated will be required to have a travel exemption to enter Australia, and will subject to state and territory quarantine requirements. [more - original PR]

