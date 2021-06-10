Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism seeks travel bubbles with Pacific Island nations

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan stated (02-Jun-2021) "We do want to see whether we can extend" travel bubbles to Pacific Island nations, "when it is safe to do so and then, potentially, places like the US and UK". Mr Tehan added there is "still a long way to go" for the US and UK, "in dealing with the virus - and obviously once they can get on top of that, we can start looking at these things". Mr Tehan noted in Pacific Island countries which are free of coronavirus, "we want to get a bubble, exactly the same [as] we've got with New Zealand, so you don't have to quarantine as you move between countries". [more - original PR]