Australia's Govt extends human biosecurity period under the Biosecurity Act 2015

Australia's Minister for Home Affairs and Australia's Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt stated (11-Feb-2022) the human biosecurity period under the Biosecurity Act 2015 has been extended for a further two months. The emergency period, which has been in place since 18-Mar-2020 will now continue until 17-Apr-2022. The extension, declared by the Governor-General on 11-Feb-2022, was informed by specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer. The AHPPC has advised the current wave of Omicron cases in Australia warrants a further extension of the emergency period. The requirements include:

Mandatory pre-departure testing and mask wearing for international aeronautical services;

Restrictions on outbound international travel for unvaccinated Australians;

Restrictions on the entry of cruise vessels into and within Australian territory;

Measures to prevent price gouging on rapid antigen tests;

Restrictions to protect remote communities in the Northern Territory. [more - original PR]