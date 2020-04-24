Australia's Govt establishes International Freight Assistance Mechanism to facilitate exports

Australia's Government established (23-Apr-2020) an International Freight Assistance Mechanism with 15 air freight service providers and freight forwarders, to facilitate the delivery of agricultural and fisheries exports into key overseas markets. Agreements for 55 freight services have been secured with over 560 Australian businesses registering their interest. Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack stated: "We're injecting more reliability into the system that will also help our smaller exporters to aggregate their freight into volumes so they don't miss out on export opportunities". The network will consist of the following providers: