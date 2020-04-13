Australia's Government wants 'strong and competitive aviation industry' after coronavirus crisis

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack reported (09-Apr-2020) Australia's aviation sector will be critical to economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis. Mr McCormack acknowledged that Qantas Group and Virgin Australia Group have significantly reduced their domestic and international services, and will continue to talk to airline executives on a regular basis during this unprecedented situation. Mr McCormack said the government wants a strong and competitive aviation industry available to start moving again when the coronavirus crisis has passed. [more - original PR]