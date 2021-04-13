Become a CAPA Member
Australia's Government to provide additional USD99m to travel agents

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan stated (11-Apr-2021) the Government will provide an additional AUD130 million (USD99.1 million) to support travel agents, with the government committing a total of AUD250 million (USD190.5 million) to agents through the 'COVID-19 Consumer Travel Support Program'. Mr Tehan said applications for Round 2 of the programme would open in Apr-2021 to provide further support for eligible travel agents, inbound tour operators and tour wholesalers. [more - original PR]

