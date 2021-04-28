Australia's Government temporarily suspends services from India

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated (27-Apr-2021) Australia's Government has agreed to a number of new measures to protect Australians from the increased risk of the COVID-19 outbreak in India. Australia will implement a temporary pause on direct passenger flights between India and Australia for two weeks, with consideration of further flights to be made by 15-May-2021. Passengers on all future flights will be required to have both a negative coronavirus PCR test result and a negative Rapid Antigen test result prior to departure. Once services resume, the Government will prioritise the return of vulnerable Australians. Almost 20,000 registered Australians have returned from India since the pandemic began. Restrictions have been placed on outbound travel exemptions to high risk countries to strictly essential travel only. For indirect services through Dubai, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, the Government is aware that services to and from these transit points and India have been paused by respective governments. [more - original PR]