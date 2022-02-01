Australia's Government launches ‘Work and Play the Aussie Way’ campaign

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan stated (31-Jan-2022) the Government launched a AUD7 million (USD5 million) marketing campaign, 'Work and Play the Aussie Way', to attract young people from overseas to work and holiday in Australia. The campaign encourages the uptake of Working Holiday Maker visas in the UK, Europe, Japan and Korea, by giving young travellers a glimpse of the adventures that await them while working and travelling Australia. The new campaign promotes the recent announcement by the Australian Government to refund the Visa Application Charge for Working Holiday Maker visa holders (subclasses 417 or 462), who arrive in Australia between 19-Jan-2022 and 19-Apr-2022. [more - original PR]