Australia's Deputy Prime Minister: International ticket sale openings are 'commercial decisions'

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack stated (05-Jan-2021) Australia's Government is working on travel arrangements with countries with low coronavirus infections, and "Decisions about when international travel resumes will be made by the Australian Government". Mr McCormack said international borders will be opened when the arrivals do not pose a coronavirus risk to Australians, and that "Operations and ticket sales on particular routes are commercial decisions for airlines". [more - original PR]