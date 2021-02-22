Become a CAPA Member
22-Feb-2021 11:11 AM

Australia's Department of Health resumes Green Zone trans Tasman services

Australia's Department of Health stated (20-Feb-2021) Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly advised that Green Zone services from New Zealand to Australia can resume as of 00:01 on 21-Feb-2021. All passengers from New Zealand on a green zone service who have been in Auckland for any period, with the exception of the airport for travel, over the prior 14 days, will be required to provide a negative coronavirus test at check in, taken within 72 hours of departure. The new conditions will apply until 00:01 on 01-Mar-2021. [more - original PR]

