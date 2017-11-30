International pax to/from Australia up 5% to 3.3m in Sep-2017, capacity (Seats) up 5% to 4.2m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (30-Nov-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.2 million, +5.2%;
- Flights: 16,246, +4.0%;
- Cargo: 93,892 tonnes, +11.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,560, +4.3%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.5%, +1.0ppt;
- Jetstar: 9.2%, -0.2ppt;
- Emirates: 8.5%, -0.4ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.5%, +0.5ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.2%, -0.3ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 6.4%, -0.2ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.4%, -0.3ppt;
- AirAsia X: 3.8%, -0.3ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.5%, +0.1ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 2.7%, +0.2ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.8%, -1.1ppts;
- Qantas: 11.4%, -1.8ppts;
- Emirates: 8.8%, -1.7ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.0%, -0.2ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 5.2%, -0.1ppt;
- Thai Airways: 4.4%, +0.8ppts;
- China Southern Airlines: 4.0%, +0.2ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 3.0%, -0.3%;
- Etihad Airways: 3.0%, +0.4%;
- Qatar Airways: 2.8%, +0.2ppt. [more - original PR]
- Share of passengers carried:
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 16.5% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Sep-2017. LCC share in Sep-2016 was 18.1%.