International pax to/from Australia up 5% to 3.4m in Oct-2017, capacity up 4%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (10-Jan-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 3.4 million, +4.5% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.4 million, +3.7%;
- Flights: 16,772, +3.2%;
- Cargo: 100,982 tonnes, +12.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 17,119, +3.6%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.8%, +1.2ppts;
- Jetstar: 9.0%, -0.4ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.4%, +0.3ppt;
- Emirates: 7.9%, -0.4ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.9%, -0.1ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 6.2%, -0.4ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.6%, -0.2ppt;
- AirAsia X: 3.8%, -0.3ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.0%, +0.4ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 2.9%, stable;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.6%, -0.8ppt;
- Qantas: 11.9%, -0.5ppt;
- Emirates: 8.5%, -1.9ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.3%, stable;
- Air New Zealand: 5.4%, +0.1ppt;
- Thai Airways: 4.0%, +0.2ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 4.0%, +0.2ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.2%, +0.5%;
- Qatar Airways: 3.0%, +0.3ppt;
- Federal Express Corporation: 3.0%, +0.3%.
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 16.4% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Oct-2017. LCC share in Oct-2016 was 18%. [more - original PR]