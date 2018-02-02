International pax to/from Australia up 6% to 3.2m in Nov-2017, capacity (Seats) up 4% to 4.2m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (02-Feb-2018) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Nov-2017:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, +5.5% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.2 million, +4.1%;
- Flights: 16,022, +3.7%;
- Cargo: 107,475 tonnes, +13.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,320, +3.6%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.8%, +1.7ppts;
- Jetstar: 8.9%, -0.1ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.1%, +0.1ppt;
- Emirates: 7.9%, -0.4ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 7.0%, -0.1ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 6.1%, -0.3ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.6%, -0.4ppt;
- AirAsia X: 3.5%, -0.7ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.0%, +0.2ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 2.8%, -0.2ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.4%, -0.1ppt;
- Qantas: 11.4%, -0.8ppt;
- Emirates: 8.5%, -2.0ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 6.7%, -0.8ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 5.1%, -0.4ppt;
- Thai Airways: 3.5%, stable;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.6%, +0.3ppt;
- Qatar Airways: 3.0%, +0.2ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 2.9%, -0.2ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 2.8%, -0.8ppt.
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 16.0% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Nov-2017. LCC share in Nov-2016 was 17.7%.