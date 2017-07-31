31-Jul-2017 12:26 PM
International pax to/from Australia up 7% to 2.9m in May-2017, capacity (Seats) up 3.9% to 4.0m
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (31-Jul-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for May-2017:
- Passengers: 2.9 million, +6.7% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.0 million, +3.9%;
- Flights: 15,439, +2.5%;
- Cargo: 90,490 tonnes, +9.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 15,755, +2.8%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.2%, stable;
- Jetstar: 9.6%, -0.6ppt;
- Emirates: 8.1%, -0.8ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 7.9%, stable;
- Air New Zealand: 6.6%, stable;
- Virgin Australia: 6.2%, +0.1ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.7%, -0.7ppt;
- AirAsia X: 4.3%, +0.8ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.0%, +0.3ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.0%, +0.4ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 17.3%, +0.3ppt;
- Qantas: 12.1%, -1.1ppts;
- Emirates: 10.6%, -1.8ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.2%, -0.4ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 5.3%, +0.6ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.6%, +0.4ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.5%, +0.3ppt;
- Thai Airways: 3.4%, stable;
- Qatar Aiways: 2.9%, +0.1ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 2.8%, +0.2ppt. [more - original PR]
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 17.8% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in May-2017. LCC share in May-2017 was 19.1%.