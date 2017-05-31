Loading
31-May-2017 10:38 AM

International pax to/from Australia up 2% to 3.1m in Mar-2017, capacity (seats) up 6% to 4.3m

Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (31-May-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Mar-2017:

  • Passengers: 3.1 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
  • Available seats: 4.3 million, +6.2%;
  • Flights: 16,155, +3.3%;
  • Cargo: 96,220 tonnes, +9.6%;
  • Top 10 international carriers:

BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 17.2% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Mar-2017. LCC share in Mar-2017 was 17.8%.