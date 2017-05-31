31-May-2017 10:38 AM
International pax to/from Australia up 2% to 3.1m in Mar-2017, capacity (seats) up 6% to 4.3m
Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (31-May-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Mar-2017:
- Passengers: 3.1 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.3 million, +6.2%;
- Flights: 16,155, +3.3%;
- Cargo: 96,220 tonnes, +9.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,155, +3.3%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.4%, +0.8ppt;
- Jetstar: 9.3%, -0.4ppt;
- Emirates: 8.3%, -1.0ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.2%, +0.2ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 7.4%, -0.3ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 5.9%, -0.8ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.9%, -0.4ppt;
- AirAsia X: 4.1%, +0.5ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.1%, +0.2ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 2.9%, -0.1ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.3%, -1.3ppts;
- Qantas: 12.8%, -1.0ppt;
- Emirates: 10.0%, -2.8ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.2%, -0.3ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 5.5%, +0.4ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 3.5%, +1.0ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.2%, +0.2ppt;
- Thai Airways: 3.2%, -0.3ppt;
- Qatar Aiways: 3.0%, +0.5ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.0%, -0.2ppt. [more - original PR]
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 17.2% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Mar-2017. LCC share in Mar-2017 was 17.8%.