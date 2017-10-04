International pax to/from Australia up 4% to 3.5m in Jul-2017, capacity (Seats) up 4% to 4.5m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (04-Oct-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 3.5 million, +3.9% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.5 million, +4.4%;
- Flights: 17,157, +3.1%;
- Cargo: 88,164 tonnes, +8.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 18,091, +7.0%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.2%, +0.7ppt;
- Jetstar: 9.1%, +0.1ppt;
- Emirates: 8.5%, -0.3ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.3%, -0.1ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.5%, +0.1ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 6.2%, +0.1ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.2%, -0.1ppt;
- AirAsia X: 4.0%, -0.1ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 2.6%, +0.2ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.5%, -0.1ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 15.6%, -2.0ppts;
- Qantas: 12.4%, -0.6ppt;
- Emirates: 8.8%, -1.1ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.0%, -0.1ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.5%, +0.2ppt;
- Thai Airways: 4.0%, +0.8ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.7%, -0.1ppt;
- Federal Express Corporation: 3.2%, +0.3ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 2.8%, +0.1%;
- Etihad Airways: 2.6%, stable. [more - original PR]
- Share of passengers carried:
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot/Scoot Tigerair accounted for 16.7% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Jul-2017. LCC share in Jul-2017 was 19.1%.