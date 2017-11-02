International pax to/from Australia up 4% to 3.3m in Aug-2017, capacity (Seats) up 5% to 4.3m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (02-Nov-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Aug-2017:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.3 million, +4.9%;
- Flights: 16,505, +3.8%;
- Cargo: 93,702 tonnes, +13.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,832, +4.1%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Qantas: 16.6%, +0.8ppt;
- Jetstar: 9.8%, +0.4ppt;
- Singapore Airlines: 8.2%, -0.1ppt;
- Emirates: 7.9%, -0.6ppt;
- Virgin Australia: 6.5%, +0.2ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.3%, -0.2ppt;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 4.6%, -0.2ppt;
- AirAsia X: 3.8%, stable;
- Etihad Airways: 3.6%, -0.2ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 2.8%, +0.3ppt;
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.1%, -2.1ppts;
- Qantas: 12.1%, -1.4ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.1%, -0.8ppt;
- Emirates: 9.3%, -0.7ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 6.0%, +0.4ppt;
- Thai Airways: 4.2%, +1.1ppts;
- China Southern Airlines: 4.1%, +0.5ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.0%, +0.2%;
- Malaysia Airlines: 2.9%, +0.4%;
- Qatar Airways: 2.7%, stable. [more - original PR]
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot Tigerair accounted for 16.5% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Aug-2017. LCC share in Aug-2016 was 18.4%.