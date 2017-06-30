Loading
30-Jun-2017 12:01 PM

International pax to/from Australia up 12% to 3.3m in Apr-2017, capacity up 7% to 4.2m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (30-Jun-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers: 3.3 million, +11.8% year-on-year;
  • Available seats: 4.2 million, +7.0%;
  • Flights: 16,066, +4.7%;
  • Cargo: 82,728 tonnes, +1.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 16,378, +5.0%;
  • Top 10 international carriers:

BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 17.1% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Apr-2017. LCC share in Apr-2017 was 18.6%.