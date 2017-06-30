30-Jun-2017 12:01 PM
International pax to/from Australia up 12% to 3.3m in Apr-2017, capacity up 7% to 4.2m
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (30-Jun-2017) the following international traffic highlights to/from Australia for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +11.8% year-on-year;
- Available seats: 4.2 million, +7.0%;
- Flights: 16,066, +4.7%;
- Cargo: 82,728 tonnes, +1.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,378, +5.0%;
- Top 10 international carriers:
- Share of passengers carried:
- Share of cargo carried:
- Singapore Airlines: 16.7%, -0.7ppt;
- Qantas: 12.0%, -1.6ppts;
- Emirates: 9.7%, -2.8ppts;
- Cathay Pacific Airways: 7.2%, -0.7ppt;
- Air New Zealand: 5.4%, +0.3ppt;
- China Southern Airlines: 3.6%, +0.3ppt;
- Malaysia Airlines: 3.6%, +0.8ppt;
- Thai Airways: 3.2%, -0.2ppt;
- Etihad Airways: 3.0%, +0.1ppt;
- Qatar Aiways: 2.8%, +0.3ppt. [more - original PR]
BITRE also reported LCCs AirAsia X, Cebu Pacific Air, Indonesia AirAsia, Jetstar, Jetstar Asia and Scoot accounted for 17.1% of total international passenger traffic to/from Australia in Apr-2017. LCC share in Apr-2017 was 18.6%.