Australia’s domestic pax up 2% to 59.3m with 78% load factor in FY2017, seats stable at 77.2m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (18-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for FY2017:
- Passengers: 59.3 million, +1.5% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 9.0 million, +2.0%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 4.7 million, +1.9%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 3.5 million, +1.8%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 2.7 million, +0.4%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 2.4 million, +2.1%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 2.0 million, -3.5%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 2.0 million, +4.9%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 1.9 million, +0.9%;
- Perth-Sydney: 1.7 million, -1.3%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 1.6 million, +4.8%;
- Load factor: 78.4%, +0.9ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 83.9%, +1.2ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 81.7%, +0.6ppt;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 80.4%, +1.0ppt;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.0%, +0.6ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 79.6%, +0.7ppt;
- Melbourne-Perth: 81.2%, +0.7ppt;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 84.9%, +2.3ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 81.3%, +1.4ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 81.2%, +0.8ppt;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 79.8%, -0.1ppt;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +0.9%;
- Capacity (seats): 77.2 million, stable;
- Flights: 636,614, stable. [more - original PR]
