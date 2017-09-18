Loading
18-Sep-2017 10:45 AM

Australia’s domestic pax up 2% to 59.3m with 78% load factor in FY2017, seats stable at 77.2m

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE) reported (18-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for FY2017:

  • Passengers: 59.3 million, +1.5% year-on-year;
    • Top ten domestic city pairs:
      • Melbourne-Sydney: 9.0 million, +2.0%;
      • Brisbane-Sydney: 4.7 million, +1.9%;
      • Brisbane-Melbourne: 3.5 million, +1.8%;
      • Gold Coast-Sydney: 2.7 million, +0.4%;
      • Adelaide-Melbourne: 2.4 million, +2.1%;
      • Melbourne-Perth: 2.0 million, -3.5%;
      • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 2.0 million, +4.9%;
      • Adelaide-Sydney: 1.9 million, +0.9%;
      • Perth-Sydney: 1.7 million, -1.3%;
      • Hobart-Melbourne: 1.6 million, +4.8%;
    • Load factor: 78.4%, +0.9ppt;
      • Melbourne-Sydney: 83.9%, +1.2ppts;
      • Brisbane-Sydney: 81.7%, +0.6ppt;
      • Brisbane-Melbourne: 80.4%, +1.0ppt;
      • Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.0%, +0.6ppt;
      • Adelaide-Melbourne: 79.6%, +0.7ppt;
      • Melbourne-Perth: 81.2%, +0.7ppt;
      • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 84.9%, +2.3ppts;
      • Adelaide-Sydney: 81.3%, +1.4ppts;
      • Perth-Sydney: 81.2%, +0.8ppt;
      • Hobart-Melbourne: 79.8%, -0.1ppt;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +0.9%;
    • Capacity (seats): 77.2 million, stable;
    • Flights: 636,614, stable. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More