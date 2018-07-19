19-Jul-2018 9:20 AM
Australia's BITRE reports domestic pax up 3% to 4.9m in Jun-2018
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (18-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for May-2018:
- Passengers: 4.9 million, +2.6% year-on-year;
- Top 10 domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 761,474 +1.5%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 397,312, +2.9%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 277,345, +2.0%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 201,389, -3.1%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 200,029, +0.7%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 164,284, +5.4%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 151,396, -0.5%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 146,042, +2.4%;
- Perth-Sydney: 136,706, +1.1%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 119,081, -2.3%;
- Load factor: 78.1%, +1.0ppt;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.4%, +0.2ppt;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 84.8%, -1.9ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 82.3%, -0.5ppt;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 82.2%, +0.4ppt;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 81.5%, +0.1ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 80.8%, -1.0ppt;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 79.4%, +0.2ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 79.3%, -0.8ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 80.1%, +1.8ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 76.7%, -3.5ppts;
- RPKs: +3.0%;
- ASKs: +1.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 32,887, -1.3%;
- Seats: 6.4 million, +1.1%. [more - original PR]