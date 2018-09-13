Become a CAPA Member
13-Sep-2018 7:40 AM

Australia's BITRE reports domestic pax up 3% in the year ended Jun-18, LF up to 80.1%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (12-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for the year ended Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 60.8 million, +2.5% year-on-year;
    • Top ten domestic city pairs:
      • Melbourne-Sydney: 9.3 million, +3.1%;
      • Brisbane-Sydney: 4.8 million, +2.0%;
      • Brisbane-Melbourne: 3.6 million, +1.6%;
      • Gold Coast-Sydney: 2.8 million, +1.4%;
      • Adelaide-Melbourne: 2.5 million, +3.1%;
      • Melbourne-Perth: 2.1 million, +0.5%;
      • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 2.0 million, +2.7%;
      • Adelaide-Sydney: 1.9 million, +1.2%;
      • Perth-Sydney: 1.7 million, -1.0%;
      • Hobart-Melbourne: 1.6 million, +2.5%;
  • Load factor: 80.1%, +1.7ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.6%, +0.6ppt;
    • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.6%, +1.7ppts;
    • Melbourne-Perth: 85.4%, +4.2ppts;
    • Melbourne-Sydney: 85.0%, +1.1ppts;
    • Perth-Sydney: 83.4%, +2.1ppts;
    • Brisbane-Sydney: 82.9%, +1.2ppts;
    • Adelaide-Sydney: 82.4%, +1.1ppts;
    • Brisbane-Melbourne: 81.3%, +0.9ppt;
    • Hobart-Melbourne: 80.9%, +1.1ppts;
    • Adelaide-Melbourne: 80.3%, +0.7ppt;
  • RPKs: +2.0%;
  • ASKs: -0.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 635,100, -1.0%;
  • Seats: 77.5 million, +0.3%. [more - original PR]

