13-Sep-2018 7:40 AM
Australia's BITRE reports domestic pax up 3% in the year ended Jun-18, LF up to 80.1%
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (12-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for the year ended Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 60.8 million, +2.5% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 9.3 million, +3.1%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 4.8 million, +2.0%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 3.6 million, +1.6%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 2.8 million, +1.4%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 2.5 million, +3.1%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 2.1 million, +0.5%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 2.0 million, +2.7%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 1.9 million, +1.2%;
- Perth-Sydney: 1.7 million, -1.0%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 1.6 million, +2.5%;
- Load factor: 80.1%, +1.7ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.6%, +0.6ppt;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.6%, +1.7ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 85.4%, +4.2ppts;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 85.0%, +1.1ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 83.4%, +2.1ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 82.9%, +1.2ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 82.4%, +1.1ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 81.3%, +0.9ppt;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 80.9%, +1.1ppts;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 80.3%, +0.7ppt;
- RPKs: +2.0%;
- ASKs: -0.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 635,100, -1.0%;
- Seats: 77.5 million, +0.3%. [more - original PR]