21-Aug-2018 9:34 AM

Australia's BITRE reports domestic pax up 1% to 4.7m in Jun-2018, load factor up to 78.6%

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (20-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.7 million, +0.5% year-on-year;
    • Top 10 city pairs:
      • Melbourne-Sydney: 752,780, +0.6%;
      • Brisbane-Sydney: 383,912, +0.4%;
      • Brisbane-Melbourne: 281,817, +0.8%;
      • Gold Coast-Sydney: 193,628, -3.7%;
      • Adelaide-Melbourne: 192,905, -1.0%;
      • Melbourne-Perth: 153,915, +3.1%;
      • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 152,220, +2.8%;
      • Adelaide-Sydney: 141,505, +0.2%;
      • Perth-Sydney: 127,609, +0.7%;
      • Hobart-Melbourne: 116,499, -3.7%;
  • Load factor: 78.6%, +1.2ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.3%, +3.8ppts;
    • Brisbane-Sydney: 83.6%, +0.3ppt;
    • Melbourne-Sydney: 83.2%, stable;
    • Brisbane-Melbourne: 82.1%, +2.1ppts;
    • Gold Coast-Sydney: 82.1%, +0.8ppt;
    • Adelaide-Sydney: 80.7%, +1.5ppts;
    • Melbourne-Perth: 80.2%, +3.1ppts;
    • Adelaide-Melbourne: 78.7%, +0.4ppt;
    • Perth-Sydney: 78.1%, +1.7ppts;
    • Hobart-Melbourne: 77.4%, -0.9ppt;
  • RPKs: +0.7%;
  • ASKs: -0.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 49,903, -4.1%;
  • Seats: 6.1 million, -1.4%. [more - original PR]

