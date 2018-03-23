23-Mar-2018 11:05 AM
Australia’s BITRE domestic pax up 2% to 60.0m in 2017
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (23-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for 2017:
- Passengers: 60.0 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 9.1 million, +2.2%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 4.7 million, +1.9%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 3.5 million, +1.4%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 2.7 million, +1.3%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 2.5 million, +2.6%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 2.0 million, -1.9%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 2.0 million, +2.4%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 1.9 million, +1.4%;
- Perth-Sydney: 1.7 million, -2.1%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 1.6 million, +4.8%;
- Load factor: 79.4%, +1.5ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 86.5%, +3.4ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 86.4%, +0.4ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 84.5%, +0.9ppt;
- Melbourne-Perth: 83.7%, +2.8ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 82.5%, +0.9ppt;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 82.0%, +1.2ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 82.0%, +0.8ppt;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 81.9%, +2.6ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 81.1%, +0.6ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 80.5%, +1.4ppts;
- RPKs: +1.0%;
- ASKs: -1.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 638,700, -0.7%;
- Seats: 77.1 million, -0.3%. [more - original PR]