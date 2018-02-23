23-Feb-2018 12:03 PM
Australia's BITRE domestic pax up 2% to 5.2m in Dec-2017
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (23-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 5.2 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 757,582, +3.6%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 411,956, +1.3%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 309,031, -0.8%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 253,144, +3.6%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 216,483, +6.6%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 192,686, -2.9%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 182,153, +1.8%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 170,313, +2.7%;
- Perth-Sydney: 159,947, -1.8%;
- Hobart - Melbourne: 156,356, +1.4%;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Load factor: 81.0%, +1.6ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 88.8%, +1.0ppt;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 87.2%, +2.4ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 87.6%, +0.7ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 86.8%, +1.1ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 85.4%, +2.6ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 84.4%, +3.5ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 83.9%, +2.5ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 82.6%, +0.2ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 80.9%, +0.6ppt;
- Hobart - Melbourne: 78.6%, -0.6ppt;
- RPKs: +1.5%;
- ASKs: -0.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 52,799, -1.7%;
- Seats: 6.6 million, -0.1%. [more - original PR]