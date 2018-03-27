28-Mar-2018 9:52 AM
Australia’s BITRE domestic pax up 2% to 5.1m in Jan-2018
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (28-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 742,761, +4.7%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 364,590, -2.0%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 291,254, -0.6%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 268,842, +2.4%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 204,227, +4.6%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 200,967, +1.7%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 190,757, -0.8%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 161,998, -1.8%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 159,314, -1.1%;
- Perth-Sydney: 153,250, -2.8%;
- Load factor: 79.5%, +0.4ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 87.5%, +4.0ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 78.7%, +0.9ppt;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 79.8%, +1.3ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 89.5%, +0.6ppt;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 88.4%, +3.4ppts;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 78.6%, -2.0ppt;
- Melbourne-Perth: 89.6%, +2.7ppts;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 79.5%, -3.4ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 77.9%, -2.2ppts;
- Perth-Sydney: 88.1%, +0.6ppt;
- RPKs: +1.4%;
- ASKs: +0.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 51,652, +0.4%;
- Seats: 6.6 million, +1.1%. [more - original PR]