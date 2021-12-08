Become a CAPA Member
8-Dec-2021 10:23 AM

Australian Tourism Minister reports 'pent up demand' for travel to Australia

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (08-Dec-2021) "There is pent up demand for people wanting to come to Australia". Mr Tehan said Australia is "not likely to see Chinese tourism reboot" in 1H2022, but Australians are expected to continue to "holiday at home", travelling and spending more domestically and helping to offset the losses in international visitors.

