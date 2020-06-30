Australian Prime Minister: 'A number of other countries' interested in travel bubbles

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison commented (26-Jun-2020) on relaxing international travel restrictions, stating: "We hope that we might be able to come to an arrangement with New Zealand far earlier" than a 12 month time frame. Mr Morrison said there have been "a number of other countries that have expressed an interest, given our health success in Australia", however, "That doesn't necessarily mean that they would be invitations we would take up". [more - original PR]