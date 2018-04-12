Australian PM: Melbourne Airport rail link is a 'congestion busting' investment

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commented (12-Apr-2018) on the federal Government's decision to invest AUD5 billion (USD3.9 billion) in a rail link for Melbourne Tullamarine Ariport. Mr Turnbull said: "Money has to be invested and we are committing AUD5 billion to a half share in the project to build the railway from the city to Melbourne Airport. This has been long overdue and it requires leadership. It requires investment. This is AUD5 billion to bust congestion. To improve the connectivity of this airport, relieve congestion right across the city, not just on the freeway, right across Melbourne". As previously reported by CAPA, the Tullamarine and Calder freeways, presently used by airport traffic, handle up to 210,000 motor vehicles daily. [more - original PR]