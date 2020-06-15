Australian Govt to provide 60 regional airports a share of USD28.1m

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced (13-Jun-2020) 60 regional airports will receive a share of AUD41.2 million (USD28.1 million) in government funding, to assist Australia's aviation industry through the coronavirus pandemic. Mr McCormack stated the Government is "investing AUD100 million (USD68.4 million) over four years from 2019-20 to 2022-23 to help owners of regional airports right across Australia deliver safer runways, taxiways and other safety upgrades such as new fencing and safety equipment". [more - original PR]