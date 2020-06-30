Australian Govt to implement coronavirus testing for returned travellers, continue quarantine

Australia's outgoing Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy stated (26-Jun-2020) "We have to reiterate the importance of 14 days quarantine for returning international travellers" as Australia is "seeing important cases in hotel quarantine from a different range of countries now". Professor Murphy stated: "We are going to start testing people on entry to quarantine and testing people before they leave quarantine to see whether a testing regimen might help in the future to modify that quarantine in certain circumstances". [more - original PR]