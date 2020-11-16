Australian Govt sets 'Framework for National Reopening Australia by Christmas'

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated (13-Nov-2020) the Commonwealth, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory agreed to a new 'Framework for National Reopening Australia by Christmas', subject to local health advice and building on and enhancing the '3-Step Framework' for a 'COVID Safe Australia' developed in May-2020. Western Australia did not agree to the framework, specifically the domestic border and international arrival proposals. The Commonwealth and seven states and territories agreed that reopening by Christmas under the framework sets a pathway for the removal of domestic border restrictions where it is safe to do so, and with free movement of people and freight consistent with National Cabinet's strategy of suppression with a goal of no community transmission. [more - original PR]