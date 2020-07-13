Australian Govt highlights importance of domestic tourism

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham stated (08-Jul-2020) Australian domestic tourism will be critical to assist tourism recovery, with Tourism Research Australia's quarterly data outlining the impact of the bushfire crisis and the start of the coronavirus pandemic on international and domestic visitation. Mr Birmingham said the Jun-2020 quarter data is likely to be worse than the previous quarter, highlighting impacts across the sector. Mr Birmingham stated: "With our international borders expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future, our priority right now is getting Australians travelling to parts where we have successfully suppressed the spread of COVID-19". [more - original PR]