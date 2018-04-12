12-Apr-2018 11:08 AM
Australian Govt confirms USD3.9bn commitment to fund Melbourne airport rail link
Australia's Government confirmed (12-Apr-2018) a AUD5 billion (USD3.9 billion) "congestion busting investment" to construct a Melbourne Tullamarine Airport rail link. Subject to the rail link's final route and design chosen, details include:
- Rail access to areas to the north and west of the airport, potentially allowing them to be opened up for housing release;
- Improved connectivity to regional Victoria, particularly to the north and west of Melbourne;
- New rail stations located between Melbourne and the airport;
- Freeing up the Tullamarine and Calder freeways, presently used by airport traffic and catering to up to 210,000 vehicles a day.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commented: "We want the Victorian Government to partner with us in a true 50:50 funding partnership to build and own this iconic piece of infrastructure. We also welcome the involvement of the private sector". Following the announcement, the federal government has a total of AUD17.5 billion (USD13.2 billion) committed to transport infrastructure projects in Victoria. [more - original PR]