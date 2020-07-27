27-Jul-2020 12:19 PM
Australian Govt assumes travel restrictions to be lifted in 1H2021
Australia's Government outlined (Jul-2020) the following key assumptions regarding international travel, due to coronavirus:
- Net overseas migration is significantly affected by international travel restrictions and constraints on the ability of applicants to meet visa application requirements, and is assumed to fall from 232,000 in 2018-19 to be 154,000 in 2019-20 and 31,000 in 2020-21;
- Between Jul-2020 and Dec-2020, only citizens, permanent residents, New Zealanders and a small number of international students are assumed to be able to travel to Australia, based on announced policy to date;
- From 01-Jan-2021 to 30-Jun-2021, it is assumed that the travel ban will be lifted, but that a two week quarantine period will be required of arrivals to Australia. This leads to the resumption of arrivals by temporary and permanent migrants, but at lower levels overall than normal. [more - original PR]