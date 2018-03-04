Loading
Australian Govt announces 'once in a generation' Western Sydney 'Aerotropolis' and rail link deal

Australia's Government and New South Wales' Government, together with eight western Sydney local governments, signed (04-Mar-2018) the Western Sydney City Deal. Details include:

  • City Deal is a 20 year agreement between the three levels of government to deliver a "once in a generation" transformation of Sydney's outer west, creating the 'Western Parkland City';
  • City Deal capitalises on the Australian Government's AUD5.3 billion (USD4.1 billion) investment in the Western Sydney Airport to catalyse investment, development and job opportunities;
  • Includes measures to maintain and enhance western Sydney's "unique character" by improving community infrastructure and liveability;
  • Delivery of the first stage of Western Sydney Rail, a north south rail link from St Marys to Badgerys Creek Aerotropolis via Western Sydney Airport;
  • An implementation plan for the Western Sydney City Deal will be released later in 2018. [more - original PR]

