5-Mar-2018 10:54 AM
Australian Govt announces 'once in a generation' Western Sydney 'Aerotropolis' and rail link deal
Australia's Government and New South Wales' Government, together with eight western Sydney local governments, signed (04-Mar-2018) the Western Sydney City Deal. Details include:
- City Deal is a 20 year agreement between the three levels of government to deliver a "once in a generation" transformation of Sydney's outer west, creating the 'Western Parkland City';
- City Deal capitalises on the Australian Government's AUD5.3 billion (USD4.1 billion) investment in the Western Sydney Airport to catalyse investment, development and job opportunities;
- Includes measures to maintain and enhance western Sydney's "unique character" by improving community infrastructure and liveability;
- Delivery of the first stage of Western Sydney Rail, a north south rail link from St Marys to Badgerys Creek Aerotropolis via Western Sydney Airport;
- An implementation plan for the Western Sydney City Deal will be released later in 2018. [more - original PR]