Australian Government welcomes VA commitment to regional and charter services

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack stated (05-Aug-2020) the Government acknowledges Virgin Australia's (VA) plan is an important step towards a sustainable, competitive aviation industry and welcomed its continued commitment to regional and charter services, recognising the importance of maintaining connections for those communities. Mr McCormack stated the Government will "continue to support the industry through our various initiatives" and "understand airlines have needed to make structural adjustments to ensure they can survive and ultimately thrive in the long term". Australia's Government remains confident that a market led solution will see Virgin Australia emerge in the best position possible. [more - original PR]