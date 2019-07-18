Become a CAPA Member
18-Jul-2019 11:14 AM

Australian Government welcomes record international and domestic visitor spend, surpasses goals

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham welcomed (17-Jul-2019) results of the National Visitor Survey and International Visitor Survey, noting record international and domestic spend throughout Australia for the year ended Mar-2019. Combined results from the surveys show total overnight visitor spending reached a record AUD118.9 billion (USD83.4 billion), surpassing the Australian Government's initiative to reach AUD115 billion (USD80.6 billion) in visitor spend by 2020. [more - original PR]

