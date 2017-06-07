Tourism Research Australia reports double digit Asian and US visitor growth

Tourism Research Australia, on behalf of the Australia Government, released (07-Jun-2017) results of the International Visitor Survey for the year ending Mar-2017. Highlights of the results include:

both saw visitor growth of 14% year on year; US had the highest expenditure per day at AUD264 (USD198);

South Korea had the largest percentage of first time visitors at 66%, followed by Germany with 55%;

China group travel fell by 15% year on year;

Victoria had the highest average spend per person at AUD2697 (USD2023). [more - original PR]