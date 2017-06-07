7-Jun-2017 9:18 AM
Tourism Research Australia reports double digit Asian and US visitor growth
Tourism Research Australia, on behalf of the Australia Government, released (07-Jun-2017) results of the International Visitor Survey for the year ending Mar-2017. Highlights of the results include:
- Asia & US both saw visitor growth of 14% year on year;
- US had the highest expenditure per day at AUD264 (USD198);
- India had the highest median stay at 28 nights;
- South Korea had the largest percentage of first time visitors at 66%, followed by Germany with 55%;
- 1Q2017 showed a 4% decrease in visitors from China, the first decrease since 2010;
- China group travel fell by 15% year on year;
- Victoria had the highest average spend per person at AUD2697 (USD2023). [more - original PR]