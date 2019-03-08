Australian government provides funding for new women in aviation initiative

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals' Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced (08-Mar-2019) an investment of AUD4 million (USD2.8 million) in a new women in aviation initiative. The initiative aims to advance outreach and support programmes for women in rural communities, and is expected to commence in H2FY2018/2019. The investment is in light of forecast growth within the aviation industry, with an increase in female participation in the aviation sector expected to be integral to meeting future demand. [more - original PR]